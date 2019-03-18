18 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 400 Western Cape, 120 KZN Police Officers On Strike - Cele

By Pelane Phakgadi

Police Minister Bheki Cele has noted that at least 400 police officers were protesting in the Western Cape and a further 120 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The minister said that the protest of essential services members such as police officers is not legal, and has called on those who are demonstrating to report to their posts immediately.

Early on Monday morning, a message made rounds in the Western Cape, asking officers to gather at the Grand Parade at mid-morning.

"We are aware of the 400 plus people protesting, but we are also aware of the fact that some have made use of letters from doctors to not be at work today," said Cele.

He said that he has asked Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to intervene and warn doctors who may be dishing out sick notes without reason.

"We are warning the doctors to not fall for these scams, and we call on the minister to deal with those who may be found to be on the other side of the law," said Cele.

Source: News24

