The Indomitable Lions Head Coach Clarence Seedorf to give a press conference today. The conference follows his publication of a list of players to clash against the Comores on Saturday in Yaounde. The Lions need atleast a draw to quaify for the 2019 Africa Nations Football Cup in Egypt.
Cameroon: Lions Coach Clarence Seedorf Meets the Press
Cameroon
