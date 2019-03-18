Comoros/Cameroon: Cameroon - Comores - Lions Kick-Start Preparations

The 23 players and officials of the national team will for five days be sharpening their skills ahead of the showdown on Saturday, March 23.2019.

The national men's football squad, the Indomitable Lions, will play against the Coeleanthes of the Comoros on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. The match will be the sixth and last playing day of Total Egypt 2019 AFCON qualifier. Ahead of the encounter the 23 players of the national team invited by Head coach,

Clarence Seedorf, will begin training in Yaounde today, March 18, 2019. The players and the technical staff began arriving in Yaounde yesterday March 17, 2019 for the training camp. It will be a decisive encounter for both teams as the outcome of the game will determine which side will qualify for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Coach Clarence Seedorf and his technical bench are leaving nothing to chance giving the stakes of the game. The coach had published a list of 23 players who will represent the country in the match. The coach maintained almost the same group except for Villareal striker Karl Toko Ekambi who is on suspension and the injured Jeando Fuchs of Sochaux who are absent from the squad.

Switzerland-based Jean Pierre Nsamè of Young Sport returns to the squad after a long spell out as well as Arnaud Djoum of Hearts in Scotland who has been called up for the first time by Clarence Seedorf.

Prior to the publication of the list, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, visited sports infrastructure earmarked for the game to ensure that all was set for the encounter. After losing the hosting rights for the Total 2019 AFCON, the Indomitable Lions must secure at least a draw in order to win a ticket for the biggest sports event on the continent. Cameroon are second in Group B with eight points behind Morocco who have already qualified for the tournament with 10 points and three points ahead of Comoros.

The Indomitable Lions will need at least a draw in that match to advance to the final phase of the competition in Egypt in June and July 2019. The Cleanthes of Comoros will be looking for victory to qualify for their first Africa Cup of Nations.