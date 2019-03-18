Uganda: Shock As Police Recover Body Parts of Two Missing Pupils in Mpigi Forest

Relatives and residents of Kalagala-Gayaza village, Buseese Parish in Nkozi Sub-County, Mpigi District in central Uganda were on Monday left lamenting as police recovered mutilated bodies of two pupils of St. Bernard Nkozi Demonstration School, eight days after they were reported missing.

Nicholas Muyingo, 10 and Peace Nalweyiso, 12 were reported missing from their grandparents' home on March 10, 2019. Muyingo was in Primary Three while Nalweyiso was a Primary Five pupil.

Police said parts of their bodies were found scattered in Namagongolo forest at Kalagala-Gayaza village on Monday morning.

Mr Andrew Ainembabazi, the Mpigi District criminal intelligence officer, said the bodies were found by residents.

"Police visited the scene and found only the head and limbs of the girl but the other body parts are still missing. The boy's body parts were in pieces. We also found two empty jerrycans at the scene," Mr Ainembabazi told reporters at the scene.

The remains were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital Kampala for postmortem.

Deceased's grandparents arrested

Meanwhile, police have arrested six people including the deceased's grandparents and a traditional healer from Sembabule District in central Uganda to aid in their investigations.

Mr Richard Jjombwe, the village chairman condemned the gruesome murder and blamed the guardians and parents who neglect their children.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the pupils disappeared after they were sent to fetch water at about 6pm. They did not have any mature person accompanying them. This clearly gave the assailants a leeway to kill these innocent souls," Mr Jjombwe said.

He said this is the second murder case recorded in his village within 12 months.

"The first incident happened when two brothers; Mathias and Michael killed themselves after family misunderstandings," he said.