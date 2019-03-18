Namibia: Goreangab Resumes Water Reclamation Operations

THE Windhoek Goreangab Operating Company which runs the city's water reclamation plant resumed operations last Friday following a temporary shutdown due to contamination from an oil spillage at Namibia Dairies a few months ago.

The plant is only producing at about 50% of capacity.

City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said in a statement yesterday that the Windhoek Goreangab Operating Company (Wingoc) will contribute 9 000 cubic metres of reclaimed water daily, compared to their normal production of 18 000 cubic metres. "However, as the quality of raw water at the Gammams plant improves, Wingoc will eventually increase production to reach full production," she added.

The water reclamation plant was temporarily shut down after oil spillage from Namibian Dairies contaminated the Goreangab Dam and Gammams waste water treatment plant.

This worsened the water supply situation in the city, as the supply dam levels have been critically low, forcing the city to declare mandatory water savings measures through imposing the domestic times of limited water availability tariffs.