Sudan: Oil Minister meets Ministry's General Departments' Directors

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Eng. Ishag Adam Bashir called for creative solutions and acceleration of pace through working in a team spirit to develop the oil and gas sector.

This came during his meeting at his office Monday with the Directors of the General and Specialized Departments in the ministry and the Heads and Deputy Heads of the companies operating in the field of petroleum. The meeting discussed the roles of the departments in the ministry and the activities of the oil companies, stressing the need for good coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan during the coming period to resolve the debts of the partners and increase oil production.

The minister said that the ministry's mission was to increase oil production, supply oil products and develop the oil sector in Sudan, stressing the follow-up of the great achievements carried out by the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the efforts made for the flow of oil products during the previous period, explaining that these achievements are not visible to the average consumer but clear for specialists.