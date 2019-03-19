19 March 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1.1 Million Children to Be Immunised Against Polio in Adamawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than 1.13 million children are expected to be vaccinated against polio in the ongoing four-day house-to-house immunisation exercise in Adamawa.

The Information Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, made this known on Monday in Yola.

Abubakar said the four-day exercise under Supplementary Immunisation Plus Days 1 (SIPDs1) which started on Saturday, would be concluded on Tuesday.

He said in a statement that 1,685 teams comprising vaccinators and mobilisers were engaged in the exercise in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Abubakar noted that the effort to eradicate polio was spearheaded by Global Polio Eradication Initiative, led by the Federal Government with support from World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also supported the exercise.

Speaking on the exercise in Yola North Local Government, the Executive Secretary of the Local Government Primary Healthcare Department, Malam Salihu Bello, said the exercise was moving smoothly.

Bello said that over 80,000 children were expected to be immunised in the area. (NAN)

Nigeria

Central Bank Offers Friendly Credit to Revamp Oil Palm Farming

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a single digit lending rate to fast-track the resuscitation of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.