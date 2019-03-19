Nigeria: Confusion Over Another Building 'Collapse' in Lagos

There is confusion over whether another building has collapsed in the Lagos Island area of Lagos.

Reports, which have since gone viral on social media, say the collapsed building, situated at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin in Lagos Island, collapsed around noon on Monday.

Though details of the incident are still scanty, our correspondent gathered that some site workers are still trapped as at the time of filing this report.

Kehinde Adebayo, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, told PREMIUM TIMES it was not a collapsed building but an ongoing demolition.

A three-storey building housing a children's school collapsed at Massey Street, Lagos Island, last week, killing more than 20 people.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Building Control Agency marked over 100 houses for demolition in the area.

Also, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, could not confirm the details to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Farinloye said there was supposed to be demolition of distressed buildings in the area and he cannot confirm if the building collapsed or demolished.

