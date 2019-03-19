Kenya: Nakuru Top Women's Fest After Round Four

Nairobi — Nakuru RFC rose to the top of the Kenya Rugby Union women's rugby 10=a-side festival after seeing off a tough Impala side 5-0 in the final of the fourth round held at the Impala Club on Sunday.

With the victory, Nakuru rose top of the standings with 17 points, same as second placed Impala but with a better points difference.

Freshia Awino crossed the chalk for the all important try as Nakuru dismantled the defensive wall mounted by Impala with the girls from the rift remaining in contention to become the first club outside the capital city to lift the crown.

"We still have a lot to do as the competition is tight and the points difference is a tie between us and the defending champions Impala so we can't celebrate fully yet but we are going back to the drawing board," said Felix Oloo,Nakuru Head Coach.

Meanwhile, Homeboyz beat Mwamba RFC 19-5 to clinch the bronze trophy while Nothern Suburbs hit Shamas to finish fifth with Kisumu Dolphins and Comras concluding the standings for round four.

Standings after round four:

Nakuru - 77 points

Impala - 77 points

Homeboyz - 73 points

Mwamba RFC - 57 points

Northern Suburbs - 52 points

Shamas Rugby Foundation - 40 points

Kisumu Dolphins - 30 points

COMRAS - 26 points

KU BladBabes - 16 points