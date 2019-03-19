Uganda: Museveni Accepts Proposal to Run for 6th Term in 2021, Says He's 'Still Very Able'

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, aged 74, has affirmed he still has the strength to extend his rule to hit the four-decade mark.

He spoke after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawmakers endorsed him to continue leading the party and the state in a controversial move.

The parliamentary caucus in Kyankwanzi District unanimously endorsed the Chobe resolution by the party's central executive committee (CEC) to have President Museveni continue leading the neighbouring East African nation.

"I'm therefore very pleased with your confidence in me and since I am still very able and I happen to be among the most conversant with this journey, I happily agree to serve," said the President, fetching a thunderous applause from the legislators who nominated him unanimously on Sunday.

NRM Spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa, in a statement on Sunday, said the legislators' position was taken shortly after secretary-general Justine Ksaule Lumumba's presentation titled: Towards 2021: Milestones and Strategies for the NRM Party.

This development implies that Museveni, already in power for 33 years, will be seeking a record sixth term in power during the 2021 general election.

He will battle it out in the 2021 poll with 37 year old MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and 62 year old Kizza Besigye, who has unsuccessfully tried to dislodge Museveni in Uganda's 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016 elections.

Museveni has been in power since January 26, 1986.