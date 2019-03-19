Kenya: Gor Mahia to Miss Five in CAF Quarters

After sealing their historic slot in the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Angolan side Petro Atletico on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasrani, Gor Mahia will be without five key players in the first leg of the last eight scheduled for April 5.

Captain Harun Shakava leads the quintet having picked his second consecutive yellow card in the Sunday clash alongside midfielder Ernest Wendo and left back Shaffik Batambuze, who were red carded in the do-or die-clash.

Boniface Omondi and lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge will also miss the next match after picking two subsequent yellow cards.

Batambuze had missed the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Zamalek on March 10 due to accumulation of yellow cards.

This is the second time as well for Shakava, who missed the two-leg playoff match against New Stars de Douala of Cameroon, after being suspended for indecency in the second round Caf Champions League game against Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

"At the end of the group matches, cautions that do not lead to a suspension are cancelled," reads Caf's Disciplinary measures section IV (3) of the interclub competition regulations.

In the quintet's absence, coach Hassan Oktay is likely to trust Joash Onyango and Charles Momanyi in defence with rookie Geoffrey Ochieng - who has made three appearances in the group stage- replacing Ugandan Batambuze in the left back position.

Cersidy Okeyo remains the only replacement for Wendo in the defensive midfield position but the youngster has been out on injury leaving Lawrence Juma slotting in as makeshift holding midfielder on some occasions.

The draw for the quarters will be conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.