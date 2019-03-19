Namibia: Charges Against Me Fabricated - Nauyoma

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma said the charges against him are unrealistic after the second hearing of his case was postponed to 4 June on Monday (18 March).

Nauyoma, who was arrested in January this year, is now facing two charges of trespassing and hindering police officers in the execution of their duties.

He previously faced allegations of instigating public violence, the unlawful grabbing of municipal land and erecting an illegal structure, as well as obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties.

His arrest came after he allegedly stopped Windhoek City Police officers from demolishing a woman's shack in an informal settlement in the city's Okuryangava area.

Nauyoma was released on bail in January after spending a weekend in hospital under police guard.

His N$500 bail came with conditions that he does not interfere with the police investigations into his case, and also does not interfere with the Namibian Police or the Windhoek City Police structures relating to municipal land.

"What more could the police look at from fabricated charges when it already took them five hours to charge me, while it took them five seconds to arrest me? What we don't understand is why they need six months. What do they need that they couldn't capture three months ago?" he asked.

Nauyoma added that his team is determined that he will be walking free from the case.

His lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, said the postponement is to allow for further investigations.

He said they would be filing an application in the High Court to challenge the constitutionality of the act under which Nauyoma was charged.

Four other people who were arrested with Nauyoma had their cases thrown out because of a lack of evidence.