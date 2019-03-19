Uganda: Heathens One Victory Away From Winning Rugby League

Kampala — Since claiming top spot a fortnight ago, Hima Heathens being crowned Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions has become something of an inevitability.

The weekend's 53-18 win over Rams brought them a game away from the championship.

Still enjoying a three point cushion, coach Mohmmed Athiyo's men are in pole position to take home a fourteenth league title with a win on the last day against Warriors.

Even with the championship almost guaranteed, Heathens have remained grounded and played like they still have a mountain to climb, the focus that has seen them back in the driving seat even after dropping to second at some stage of the season.

"It's not over. We still have games to go, this is the worst time to think we have won.

"The best thing is to complete the job before thinking of the title," captain Michael Wokorach told Daily Monitor last week after an emphatic 74-3 win over relegation bound Walukuba Barbarians.

Heathens had a slow start to the season but grew stronger with time and have lost a single game, 21-26 against Betway Kobs, where they were unlucky to lose.

As the league takes a break this weekend to accommodate a Cranes encounter against the French Pacific army slated for Saturday at Kyadondo ground, the management of Heathens will keep in mind that they are just a solitary victory away from the gong after finishing a dismal fifth last year.

WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Pirates 18-12 Buffaloes

Heathens 53-18 Rams

Warriors 10- 29 Kobs

Mongers 24 - 19 Hippos

Barbarians 7-44 Rhinos

