Kenya U-19 Cricketers Lose Second Straight Match

Chances of Kenya Under-19 cricket team competing in 2020 age-group World Cup diminished further on Monday after the team lost a second successive game of ICC Africa World Cup qualifiers to Nigeria, going down by 58 runs at United Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Put in to bat first, Nigeria set a target of 202 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Olayinka Olaleye hit half a century, 73 off 105 deliveries with five boundaries. He was Nigeria's highest runs getter.

Unbeaten half ton

Slyvester Okpe scored unbeaten half a ton, 55 off 72 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Sulaiman (41 off 67 balls with two boundaries) was the other Nigerian batsman who shone with the bat.

Shukan Mehta (1/31), Hashit Vekaria (2/35) and Sukhdeep Singh (1/40) took wickets for Kenya.

In reply, Kenya scored 143 runs with a wicket in hand by the time they completed their overs.

Kenya batsmen failed to cope with Nigeria's stiff bowling and tight fielding that kept the scoreboard moving in a slow motion. Shukan Mehta (26 off 71 balls with a boundary) top-scored for Kenya.