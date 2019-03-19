Seychelles/Nigeria: Ighalo, Iwobi, Others Storm Eagles' Camp Ahead Seychelles Clash

Ahead of the Friday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Pirates of Seychelles, Super Eagles stars, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi and new invitee, Semi Ajayi are among the first to arrive the team's camp in Asaba yesterday.

The trio join goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are all in town, as well as home-based professionals, Ikouwem Utin, Ndifreke Effiong and Valentine Ozornwafor who are already in camp.

As at the time of filing this report, John Ogu and Henry Onyekwuru are on their way to the country from their respective European bases.

Three-time African champions Nigeria who have already made sure of a place at the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt this summer are determined to end the qualification series on a high and maintain reputation while using the game to kick-start preparations for the AFCON.

They take on the Pirates at the Stephen Keshi Stadium as from 4pm on Friday.

The bulk of the invited group of 23 will come in on Tuesday, with the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday next week also in mind.

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr called up 23 players for the two matches, with Ikouwem Utin and Effiong included in the squad as a result of injuries to Samuel Kalu and Ola Aina.