Botswana, Namibia Clash April 5

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

The senior women national team will face Namibia in an Olympic qualifier game at the National Stadium on April 5.

The women's team coach, Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang has lined up a 25-member squad that will face the Gladiators in a two-legged encounter that will be played in Gaborone and in Namibia on April 9.

Nkutlwisang said in an interview that she has selected a formidable side that would give their opponents a run for their money in the campaign.

She said she has called Prisons Bame Ngenda who did not turn up for camp without advancing reasons.

"Life has to go on. What I can tell you is that the crop of players I have called are determined and very hungry for success. Namibia should expect a fierce battle from us," she said.

Furthermore, she said she has mixed experience with young blood, noting that she has six players who were part of the Region 5 Youth Games. She added that 13 were experienced while seven would be making their debut.

She said it would be ideal if Botswana Football Association could help them with two friendly games so that they could try some combinations and test the players' fitness level as well as judge which areas needed to be attended to.

"I had a word with my players to continue working very hard at their respective teams so that at the national team we can do a little bit of polishing," she said.

Namibia's head coach, Brian Isaacs was quoted by The Southern Times saying they were trying to mix experienced and junior players given that the Under 20s were the backbone of women's football.

He said they were grooming and exposing them to international football, and that they took some of them to COSAFA last year. He added that they wanted to continue incorporating them into the senior team.

Isaacs said some senior players were now aging, and that it was up to the technical team to see how they could mix youth and experience, adding that women's football did not have a big pool of players hence the decision to mix the squad.

"As for our opponents, they have shown a lot of improvement since the last time we played them at COSAFA in Zimbabwe. They played well in last year's tournament, losing narrowly to South Africa. So basically we are on the same level," he reportedly said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>