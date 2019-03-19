18 March 2019

Rwanda: RRA Look to Bounce Back Against Far After Slow Start

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will be hoping to bounce back with a win over Cameroonian side FAR after losing their Group C opener to Kenyan heavyweights Pipeline Sunday.

The eight-time Rwandan champions form Group C at the ongoing Women's African Clubs Championship in Egypt along with Pipeline, FAR and Egyptian side Shooting.

RRA will be on double-mission when they face FAR on Monday, first to register their first win and then to avoid early exit from the tournament they finished in fifth position last year.

Six-time African champions Pipeline overpowered Christophe Mudahinyuka's side in straight sets (25-19, 25-19 and 25-15) to get off to a convincing start as they bid for their first continental title since 2005.

The best two teams from each of the four groups will advance to knock-outs, starting from the round of last eight on Thursday.

