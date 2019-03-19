Rwanda: Imbuto Rewards Best Performing Students

The event coincided with the annual ceremony where Imbuto rewards the best performing girls. Some 83 girls who impressed in last year's national examinations were recognised.

Imbuto Foundation, in partnership with Plan International Rwanda, yesterday launched a three year campaign dubbed 'Girl Get Equal', which seeks to give girls and women a platform to voice out their concerns.

The campaign was launched in Musanze District in the presence of over over 5000 parents, children and teachers from the Northern and Western provinces.

The event coincided with the annual ceremony where Imbuto rewards the best performing girls. Some 83 girls who impressed in last year's national examinations were recognised.

The interim Country Director of Plan International Rwanda, William Mutero, said the campaign will reach 2.2 million girls countrywide, stressing that boys were also targeted.

"We are also with you (boys), we are going to make sure that we work together with girls and boys to make sure that we transform the lives of 2.2 million girls in Rwanda for the next five years and we are committed to doing that," he assured.

"As we launch this campaign we want to make sure that we are in line with government priorities because we are here in this country to compliment government efforts," added Mutero

Country Director of Plan International Rwanda, William Mutero spekas at the event.

He revealed that through the campaign girls and young women from across the country will be empowered to move with confidence to make crucial decisions affecting their lives, freedom to move, live and speak up without the threat of violence and harassment as well as storytelling to share diverse stories of girls power.

According to officials, role models and civil society are among key actors who will be involved in the campaign process for it to reach as many beneficiaries as it had planned.

Christelle Kwizera, the founder and Managing Director of Water Access Rwanda, a youth led social enterprise that provides clean opportunities and challenges for girls education.

She called on young ladies to optimise various opportunities that the country offers such as an inclusive education and mentorship programmes among others.

"Fellow girls let us strive to put to a good use these various opportunities that our good leaders provide with us by following our dreams till they come true, this will be made possible by only us," she advised after revealing that her firm secured over Rwf200 million in the last year

Imbuto Foundation's Sandrine Umutoni.

The Director General of Imbuto Foundation, Sandrine Umutoni, noted that the campaign will go a long way in empowering girls and women in all forms.

"History has taught us that girls and women are vulnerable to discrimination, so we must strive to put in place measures, which contribute to the right environment for women and girls to enjoy the same freedom as their counterparts," she underscored

Adding, "Indeed, the Government and its partners have made it a priority to protect and promote the rights of women and girls in Rwanda but we cannot rest until we have ensured that every girl, despite her economic background, is seen, and empowered,"

Best performing girls pose with officials after receiving various prizes. Courtesy.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, urged girls and women to defy the odds by striving to showcase their abilities as it has been proven that they can contribute significantly to the country's progress.

"Do not think that you are limited to others' achievement as you can reach more as the world evolves. Be aware of your value and strive to achieve goals and working collectively," She advised

"Keep enrolling in TVET and science schools for you to compete at the market labour confidently as you can. Make sure you also work in together by helping each other because it is the way to reach more rapidly," added the minister

During the launch three youth clubs that strive to foster girls' rights were awarded musical instruments by Plan International while best the women cooperatives were awarded Rwf1.5 million .

An investment, worth Rwf500 million, will be used to implement the campaign, according to officials.