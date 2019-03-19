Uganda: DPP Wants More Witnesses to Pin Maj Gen Kyaligonza

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has instructed police to gather more evidence pinning Uganda's ambassador to Burundi Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and his military police bodyguards who are accused of assaulting a female traffic police officer.

The DPP's office made the instruction after perusing through a file containing statements recorded from Maj Gen Kyaligonza, his bodyguards Peter Bushindiki and John Okurut as well as Ms Esther Namaganda, the traffic police officer, who was allegedly assaulted on February 24, 2019, at Seeta, Mukono District.

Police also recorded statements from two people who witnessed the assault.

The file which was sent to the DPP for sanctioning also included a medical examination report on Ms Namaganda.

Ms Namaganda alleges that the two bodyguards pounced on her when she tried to stop Gen Kyaligonza's driver from making a U-turn in the middle of the road.

They were driving in a black Toyota Land Cruiser bearing diplomatic number plates. Maj Gen Kyaligonza is Uganda's ambassador to Burundi.

However, the police spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga say that the DPP has sent the file back to the force with directives that it should include statements of at least two more witnesses.

"We are now looking for two more witnesses to add them on the file before we can send it back to DPP," Enanga said.