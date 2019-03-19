Uganda: Widow of Bobi Wine's Driver Sues Government

Kampala — A widow of the late driver of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka, Bobi Wine, has asked court to compel the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, to appoint a coroner to inquire into the murder of her husband.

Yasiin Kawuma was shot dead in Arua on August 13 ahead of the Arua Municipality parliamentary by-election.

Ms Alice Mwesigwa, contends that her husband was assassinated in cold blood by members of the UPDF and police and that his death was unlawful hence the need to investigate it.

"When Kawuma was killed, he was not serving a death sentence imposed by a competent court and, therefore, his death is presumed violet and unnatural," Ms Mwesigwa states in her affidavit.

She adds: "Therefore, the Inquest Act requires that an inquest must be held to establish the lawfulness of the death of Yasiin Kawuma."

An inquest is a judicial inquiry held to establish the suspicious death of a person.

Through her lawyers of Rwakafuuzi & Co Advocates, Ms Mwesigwa avers that it is just and fair that an inquest is made into the death of her husband.

Mr Rwakafuuzi yesterday said the witnesses who came to swear in affidavits and testify about who killed Kawuma never returned on grounds that they were scared for their life.

He added that given the circumstances, government must be compelled to institute a coroner into Kawuma's death.

This, he said, will see the said witnesses forced to show up in an open court to testify.

[email protected]