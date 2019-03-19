19 March 2019

Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: Foreign-Based Trio Boosts Amavubi Camp Ahead of Côte d'Ivoire Clash

By Damas Sikubwabo

Three foreign-based players have joined their Amavubi teammates in residential camp ahead of the Côte d'Ivoire clash in Group H in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) qualifiers.

The three players include youngster Kevin Muhire, from El Dakhleya Sporting Club in Egypt, goalie Emery Mvuyekure, from Kenyan side Tusker, as well as Gor Mahia talisman Jacques Tuyisenge, whose penalty fired the Kenyan giants to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Côte d'Ivoire host Rwanda in the two sides' final group encounter at Stade Bouake on Saturday.

The national team has been undergoing intensive preparations with twenty home-based players at Amahoro Stadium since last Thursday, and will be flying to Ivory Coast this Thursday.

Head coach Vincent Mashami is set to announce his final squad on Wednesday.

Another trio joins the camp on Tuesday, including centre-back Abdul Rwatubyaye from Sporting Kansas in the United States, Djihad Bizimana, from Belgian topflight league side Waasland Beveren, as well as Salomon Nirisarike, from AFC Tubize, also in Belgium.

Star striker Meddie Kagere, who inspired Tanzania powerhouse SC Simba to reach the last eight in CAF Champions League on Saturday, will be the last man to join Amavubi on Wednesday.

Guinea top Group H table with 11 points, Côte d'Ivoire are second with 8 points, Central African Republic (5 points) third, while Amavubi are bottom with only two points and out of the running for the AFCON 2019 finals.

