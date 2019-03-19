19 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shoots Woman in the Face Before Turning Gun On Himself in Fourways

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was shot in the face by a man outside Fourways Life Hospital on Tuesday, while she was in her car.

It is unclear what her condition is.

Police suspect that the man was her boyfriend.

"A woman was approached by a man in corner Cedar and Cedar West he then opened fire on her and left the scene," Captain Mavela Masondo told News 24 on Tuesday.

The man was found dead in a Range Rover, a few kilometres from the crime scene.

Police believe suspect that he may have killed himself.

"We have opened an inquest and are investigating a case of attempted murder," Masondo added.

Source: News24

South Africa

SA and Its Neighbours Fail to Clinch a Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

But a possible delay in the UK leaving the EU could still throw them a lifeline. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.