South Africa: Man Shoots Woman in the Face Before Turning Gun On Himself in Fourways

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was shot in the face by a man outside Fourways Life Hospital on Tuesday, while she was in her car.

It is unclear what her condition is.

Police suspect that the man was her boyfriend.

"A woman was approached by a man in corner Cedar and Cedar West he then opened fire on her and left the scene," Captain Mavela Masondo told News 24 on Tuesday.

The man was found dead in a Range Rover, a few kilometres from the crime scene.

Police believe suspect that he may have killed himself.

"We have opened an inquest and are investigating a case of attempted murder," Masondo added.

Source: News24