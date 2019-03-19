Rwanda: Seninga Resigns as Head Coach at Bugesera

Innocent Seninga has resigned as head coach of Azam Rwanda Premier League side Bugesera FC after eight months in charge.

The surprise resignation comes at the back of Bugesera's 1-all draw with relegation-battling side Gicumbi on Saturday.

In a letter dated March 18, 2019, addressed to the club's board of directors, Seninga said that he had taken the decision to step down after due consideration because of some clauses in his contract that had not been respected.

"I have decided to step down because some of the clauses in my contract have been overlooked, and the working conditions don't favour me to fulfill my job as head coach," reads part of his resignation letter.

Speaking toTimes Sport, Bugesera F Secretary-General, Sam Karenzi, confirmed that he had received the former Police and Musanze head coach's resignation letter.

"He has informed us of his resignation, and we have to respect his decision. We will look for his replacement in due time but in the meantime, assistant coach Gervais Manirakiza will be in charge of the team," said Karenzi.

Seninga joined the 2013 Peace Cup semi-finalists in August last year after a cameo spell with Musanze.

He leaves Bugesera in 10th position on the 16-team league title with 24 points from 21 matches.