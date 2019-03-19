Rwanda: House Oversight Committee Dismisses Justice Officials

The newly appointed parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) started off its scrutiny of the 2017 Auditor General's performance audit report yesterday with throwing out a Ministry of Justice team after they failed to explain how Rwf1.2 billion meant to support cooperatives of the former Gacaca court judges had ended up in the wrong hands.

The judges now operate under the context of Abunzi, a hybrid form of justice combining traditional with modern methods of conflict resolution.

The reintroduction of the Abunzi system in 2004 was motivated in part by the desire to reduce the backlog of court cases, as well as to decentralise justice and make it more affordable and accessible for citizens.

Today, Abunzi system is fully integrated into Rwanda's justice system.

Abunzi work on voluntary basis but the Government had set aside a lumpsum fee that would see them form cooperatives and get small loans that can help them support themselves.

The team, led by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Beata Mukeshimana, was accused of being ill prepared for the hearing when they demonstrated ignorance about the issues that were being raised by the committee.

For instance, PAC members were shocked to hear that though Gacaca courts were under the jurisdiction of the ministry, there was no proper handover when the courts closed officially in 2012.

A visibly angry Chairperson of PAC, MP Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, told the team that though some of them, including Mukeshimana, were relatively new to the ministry, there was no excuse to not read past reports and clear the air about the money that was lost.

"The money that was disbursed was given to several cooperatives and only five had legal status. How did 'ghost' companies put their hands on this money and who should be held accountable? Even as Gacaca courts were financially autonomous, they fell under the ministry and it is unacceptable that you did not know what used to transpire there," he said.

In a documentary shot as PAC undertook field trips all over the country to get to the bottom of the issue, several former mediators from different districts indicated that they had never received the money.

In one of the several shocking clips, one of the cooperative heads told the MPs that the money had been sent directly to her personal bank account and only said that she had 'used it'. Asked how much had been disbursed, she claimed that she did not remember.

MP Jean Claude Ntezimana criticised the ministry for doing little to follow up on the issue.

"There is a level of carelessness here. How can there be no handover? There is no sense of responsibility from the Ministry when it comes to this issue," he said.

PAC Vice Chairperson Annonciata Mukarugwiza was interested in knowing whether the ministry had sought counsel from those who were directly involved with the mediators.

"Did you at least have any conversation with the people who were actually directly involved in this issue? Did you talk and ask all the relevant questions? I feel that you came unprepared and yet this issue is serious," she said.

No new date was set for another hearing for the Ministry.