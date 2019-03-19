South Africa: 'I Don't Want Them to Say Anything to Me' - Sindiso Magaqa's Mom On the Arrest Harry Gwala Mayor

While Harry Gwala mayor Mluleki Ndobe and another arrested suspect are expected to appear in court in connection with the murder of former ANCYL secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa, his mother says she does not want to lay eyes on them and will not be attending court proceedings.

Speaking to eNCA, Khethiwe Magaqa said she was still very hurt on the death of her son, and wanted justice for him.

Ndobe and his co-accused will appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Khethiwe Magaqa said her son once told her that should anything happen to him, the accused mayor should be considered a suspect in his death.

Asked on how she felt on the new developments and arrests pertaining to her son's killing, Khethiwe said: "I am very happy that the they have been arrested, but I am also hurt because he [Ndobe] kept on saying he did nothing.

I have always known he [Ndobe] had done something because Sindiso once told me that if anything should happen 'Mom, do not let them in this house, if they enter our home gates, it would be under your watch mom,'" Khethiwe said.

On Sunday News24 reported that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that Ndobe, and a second person were taken in by police in connection with the murder of Magaqa.

"I do not want to see them and I don't want them to say anything to me because they took my son, who loved me, away from me," Khethiwe Magaqa said.The former ANC Youth League secretary general died in hospital in September 2017 , around two months after he was shot in Umzimkhulu, News24 reported.

Sibusiso Ncengwa, was arrested almost a year to the day of Magaqa's death in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

At the time of this death Magaqa was a councillor in Mzimkhulu, which falls under the Harry Gwala Municipality.

