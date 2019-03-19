Africa: President Ahmad Addresses Arab and African Youth Platform

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi opened the Arab and African Youth Platform in Aswan last Saturday.

The event, from 16 to 18 March, 2019 in the frame of Egyptian presidency of the African Union, is aimed to bring together young people from the African continent and to introduce them to different cultures in order to protect them from extremism and violence.

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football, Ahmad Ahmad, who was the guest of the Egyptian Head of State, in his address during the opening ceremony, said « youth occupy a prominent place in Football ».

President Ahmad also took the opportunity to publicly thank President El Sisi for hosting the next Africa Cup of Nations, the flagship tournament to celebrate Africa.

Here is the full text of the CAF President's speech.