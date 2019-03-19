South Africa: ANC 61 Percent, DA 18 Percent, EFF 10 Percent - Ipsos Poll

analysis

An Ipsos poll indicates that the EFF could be the official opposition in three provinces, that the DA is unlikely to take three provinces, and that young people did not register in numbers as voter alienation grows.

An Ipsos poll out on Tuesday suggests that if elections were held in the period the poll was taken, the EFF would be the official opposition in three provinces.

The start-up party would be the official opposition in Gauteng, where one in three EFF supporters live, and is also ramping up support in Limpopo and North West.

In North West and Limpopo, the key battle is likely to be between the DA and the EFF to become the official opposition in those two provinces.

Assuming a medium-sized turnout of voters on 8 May, Ipsos predicts the ANC will get 61% of the vote, the DA 18% and the EFF 10%. Recent elections in South Africa generally see a medium-sized turnout, says Ipsos director and one of the country's leading pollsters, Mari Harris.

But, here's what should worry us all more. The number of alienated voters is at its highest ever if you add the numbers of registered voters to the numbers who say...