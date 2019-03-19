19 March 2019

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Women's Group Pools Money to Build Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp
Cape Town women from Philippi, Crossroads, Khayelitsha and Strand have started a stokvel for building homes: Dorah Mkenku, Nolthando Mrwebi, Magotso Malgas, Hazel Ndzawuse, Andiswa Fana, Asiphe George, Caroline Moto, Ntosh Plati, Lizzy Scwebu.
By Velani Ludidi

A group of Cape Town women from Philippi, Crossroads, Khayelitsha and Strand have started a stokvel with a difference. They call themselves the Masakhe Ladies (Let's build each other) and they pool their money to build houses.

Started in January, the stokvel currently has 12 members, each contributing R2,450 a month. They then buy materials, rotating through the members one at a time. Members decide among themselves whose turn it is for the monthly lump sum payment. The founding members met through a food stokvel.

"We can't keep on having stokvel for food when we know that the most important thing is the roof over our heads," says Ntombekhaya Plati.

"We get a quotation and go to the hardware store to buy material or save the money to buy a house or a plot," she says.

"I am tired of staying in a shack that leaks when it rains. I want to sleep peacefully when it's raining," says Dorah Mkenku. "I have been doing stokvel for food for more than 15 years and I have nothing to show, but this will have good results because in no time my house will be done."

She received her material on Saturday and plans to build a four-roomed house.

The members of the group have chosen a uniform of overalls and work boots to wear to their monthly meeting. Lizzy Sicwebu says, "We didn't want to wear high heels."

South Africa

SA and Its Neighbours Fail to Clinch a Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

But a possible delay in the UK leaving the EU could still throw them a lifeline. Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.