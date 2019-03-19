Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Khartoum Social Town

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, inaugurated Monday Khartoum Social Town, in presence of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. (police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein, and a number of federal and state ministers.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, President Al-Bashir has affirmed the state concern with the citizens of special needs and the keenness to develop their skills and to provide them with decent life.

He announced his donation of 100 million pounds as support to complete the projects and programs of Khartoum Social Town for serving the needy categories.

He gave a directive for establishing similar social towns in all states.