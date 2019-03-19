Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Ensuring Flow of Basic Commodities

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank of Sudan to continue efforts to guarantee the flow and existence of basic commodities for the citizens.

This came when he chaired Monday at a special meeting designed to follow up the provision of basic goods.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mustafa Hoali, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Yahia Hussein Jangoul, and officials of a number of concerned organs.