18 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Ensuring Flow of Basic Commodities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank of Sudan to continue efforts to guarantee the flow and existence of basic commodities for the citizens.

This came when he chaired Monday at a special meeting designed to follow up the provision of basic goods.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mustafa Hoali, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Yahia Hussein Jangoul, and officials of a number of concerned organs.

Sudan

Sudan, South Sudan Agree to Withdraw Forces From Border

Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to withdraw their respective troops from their contested borders within one month,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.