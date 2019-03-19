18 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdalla Jadalla Appointed As General Manager of Suna

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a Republican Decision appointing Abdalla Ahmed Jadalla as the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

