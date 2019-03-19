18 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Eila Gives Directives for Provision of Basic Commodities

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammad Taher Eila has directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank to continue efforts to quarantee the flow and sustainability of the basic needs to the citizens.

This came when Dr. Eila chaired, Mondaty, at his office, the meeting for following up the provision of the bassuic commodities, in the presence of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and the Governor of the central Bank.

The meeting assured on the available reserve of wheat, fuel and medicines.

