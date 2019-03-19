18 March 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to Somaliland

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab are on a working visit to Somaliland.

The delegation met and held talks with President Muse Bihi Abdi who expressed appreciation for the initiative Eritrea took. The President also briefed the delegation on the objective situation in the Somaliland and its stance on various issues.

The objective of the visit of the Eritrean delegation is to begin engagement with Somaliland as part of the promotion of regional peace.

During its stay in Somaliland the Eritrean delegation will meet various officials on strengthening bilateral relations.

