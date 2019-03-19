18 March 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Wins 5 Medals in Road Race

Asmara — In the fourth stage of the 14th African Continental Cycling Championship road race that was held today, 18 March in Bah Dar, the National Team of Eritrea won 5 medals including one gold.

In the women's junior category road race that covered 46.4 km members of the Eritrean National Team Danait Tsegai won Gold medal while Yordanos Russom won Silver.

In the men's junior category road race that covered 104.4 km members of the Eritrean National Team, Yoel Asmerom and Yohannes won Silver and Bronze Medals respectively.

So far, in the over all classification Ethiopia is standing first with 7 Gold medals, Eritrea in the second with 3 gold medals and Rwanda third with 2 gold medals.

