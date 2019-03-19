Sudan: Joint Higher Sudanese - Qatari Committee to Meet in Doha

Doha — The joint higher Sudanese - Qatari committee, co-chaired by the National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, and Sheikh Abdalla bin Nasir bin Khalifa Al-Thani, is due to meet in Doha during March 21 - 24, with participation of ministers of the two sides.

In a press statement, Sudan Ambassador to Qatar, Fathal-Rahman Ali, said that the meetings will discuss a host of issues and work plans in support of the distinguished relations and for achieving the common interests of the two sister nations.

A number of agreements, memos of understanding and executive programs in the political, economic and cultural fields will be signed by the end of the meetings.

The meetings will be preceded by meetings of the joint experts' committees to review the agreements and memos of understanding that will be submitted to the joint higher committee.