Sudan: New Batch of Chinese Students to Learn Arabic Language

Khartoum — The Director of Khartoum International Institute for Arabic Language, Prof. Ali abdulla al- Naieem met with 11 th batch of the Chinese students in the institute.

Prof. al- Naieem has lauded the Sudanese- Chinese relations, and the trust of the Chinese nation to send their students to join the Institute and work for the dissemination of Arabic language among the language non-speakers.

He stressed the importance of assigning more than three thousand specialists from 65 countries around the world by the institute for teaching Arabic language, noting that the Institute contributes to the preparation of students in the training courses for teachers of Arabic language in many countries of the world.

He indicated that the Institute has contributed since its establishment in addressing a number of issues of the Arabic language, and still hoping for further support from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization in order to carry its role, Prof. Ali Al-Naieem has also pointed to the many plans and programs being set out by the institute.