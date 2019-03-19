Africa: Usama Faisal Receives Director of Africa Department At Spanish Foreign Ministry

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal, received in his office Monday the General Director of Africa Department at the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Raimundo Roberto, in presence of the Ambassador of Spain to Sudan.

Faisal has welcomed the Spanish official and appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

Meanwhile, the Spanish official has appreciated the outstanding role being played by Sudan in boosting the regional security and stability through peace initiatives in the Republic of South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

He appreciated the improvement witnessed in the field of human rights in the country.

He hoped that the cooperation between the two countries in the economic and political fields will further be strengthened.

He expressed the thanks of Spain government to Sudan for its supportive stance to Spain on the issue of Catalonia, indicating that the referendum was illegal and unlawful under Spain Constitution.

He said that the organizers of the referendum will be tried under the Spanish law.