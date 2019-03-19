Somalia: Eritrean Delegation Visits Somaliland

An Eritrean delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi at his office in Hargeisa today.

Speaking after the meeting, Osman Saleh, said the meeting was interesting and very important.

He said the delegation was briefed by the President about all the political, social, and economic situations of Somaliland.

Osman Saleh also praised the peace prevailed in the horn of Africa, especially between Eritrea and Ethiopia.