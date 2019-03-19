18 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Eritrean Delegation Visits Somaliland

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Eritrean delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi at his office in Hargeisa today.

Speaking after the meeting, Osman Saleh, said the meeting was interesting and very important.

He said the delegation was briefed by the President about all the political, social, and economic situations of Somaliland.

Osman Saleh also praised the peace prevailed in the horn of Africa, especially between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Somalia

Somaliland, Eritrea to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Eritrean FM Osman Saleh is receieved by Somaliland's Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Saili at Egal Airport Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.