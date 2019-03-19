18 March 2019

Gambia: Kombo Central II League Round Up - Kity Making Waves

By Yankuba Jallow

Kity Village is making waves in the ongoing Kombo Central II District tournament.

Kity bounced back to beat Kassa Kunda 2-0 following a goalless draw with Manduar in their opening match.

The organizing committee of this year's tournament named Peace, Love and Unity Noran Tournament is aimed at fostering peaceful co-existence amongst communities in the District.

The Committee first introduced a female tournament featuring five communities. In recent outings, Penyem held Manduar to a goalless draw in Busura Village.

In the opening match of the tournament, Kassa Kunda were held 1-1 draw with Penyem. In that match, Penyem scored in the 9th minute through Dawda Badjie. During the 25th minute, Yankuba Badjie equalised for Kassa Kunda. In another match, Dimbaya tied Brikama Madina1-1.

The results for the two weekend matches for the male tournament are;

Kassa Kunda 1:1 Penyem

Kity 0:0 Manduar

Dimbaya 1:1 Brikama Madina

Busura B 0:2 Darsilami

Kity 2:0 Kassa Kunda

Gambia

