19 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Temporarily Takes Over Key Town As National Army Down Tools Over Salary

A file picture of Al-Shabab fighters displaying a military vehicle taken from the Somalia National Army

A-Shabab temporarily took over the key town of Bal'ad , 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, town after the Somalia National Army (SNA) pulled out, of their positions to protest over salary arrears.

The militants took over the police station and the district headquarters, where they released all prisoners being detained.

Hover, AMISOM and government forces intervened, sparking a deadly clash overnight.

By around 4 AM, reports had indicated the Al-Shaba had pulled out of the town after being repulsed. The government forces are now in control of the town while AMISOM have set up a base outside the town.

Meanwhile, drones hovered over the area as security operators planned to launch another attack on the militants.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.