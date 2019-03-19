Eritrea: Somaliland, Eritrea to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Eritrean FM Osman Saleh is receieved by Somaliland's Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Saili at Egal Airport

Somaliland and Eritrea have commenced the process of strengthening their diplomatic ties.

Yesterday Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Ghebreab arrived in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, on an official state visit.

According to Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel, the delegation was seeking to promote regional cooperation and peace.

On arrival, the Eritrean delegation was received by Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Abdilahi Saili and Minister for Foreign affairs Yasin Mohamoud. The team from Eritrea was later received by Somaliland President, Muse Bihi Abdi, in his office.

At a joint conference, the Eritrean and Somaliland Foreign Affairs ministers briefed the media on the purpose of the official visit: "The Eritrean delegation was dispatched here by our President, Isaias Afwerki, to consult with our counterparts in Somaliland. We have been away from the politics and other collaborative engagements of the Horn of Africa region for the last 20 years, owing to war back at home."

According to the Eritrean delegation, the country is actively back and ready to play a role in regional affairs. The trip to Hargeisa, said the Eritrean delegates, marks the beginning of diplomatic relations between Eritrea and Somaliland.