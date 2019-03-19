Zimbabwe: Rupiya Off to Armenia

ZIMBABWE youth international, Clive Rupiya, will cut short his stint with CAPS United to take another shot at breaking into the European football following an invitation by modest Armenian side Gandzasar Kapanby for trials.

The 19-year-old forward has been training with the Green Machine in recent weeks and had been short-listed among the juniors' quota on loan after impressing Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

However, the Sprouting Academy prodigy, who also once had a trial stint at Turkish giants Galatasaray two years ago, has since been given the green-light to leave for Armenia on Friday.

He will spend two weeks at the modest club but his handlers have hinted he might not return if he makes the cut.

Rupiya's manager, Calvin Nyazema, believes the teenager has now matured after playing two years in the local Premiership with Bulawayo City and Chapungu.

"This is a good chance to make a breakthrough and, at his age, he shouldn't miss such opportunities," he said.

"It's more of an entry point into Europe.

"He is going for a two-week trial but we have agreed that if they are impressed he will stay at the club on free loan up to June.

"CAPS United know about this arrangement, we discussed about this before he started training with them.

"I have also talked to him about this and he is excited. Previously, he had an attachment at Galatasaray in Turkey and now I am sure he understands what is required of a player when on trial in those European countries."

Gandzasar Kapan play in the Armenian topflight league where they finished runners-up in the 2016-17 season.

They have also been a regular feature in the Europa League since 2010 and are the current holders of the Armenian Cup.