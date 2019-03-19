Zimbabwe: Netball Team to Begin Wc Preps

ZIMBABWE'S national netball team Gems are expected to troop into camp early next week for a month-long camp in Harare as they begin preparations for the World Cup in July.

The Gems were last active in the Diamond Challenge at the end of last year in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Leticia Chipandu, confirmed the team is scheduled to go into camp on March 25 at Belvedere Technical Teachers College.

Chipandu said they were arranging some friendly matches in Uganda in April and in South Africa and Zambia in May after the Pent Series in Namibia.

"So, far we are still to finalise on the itinerary but we have asked them (Uganda) to arrange as many games as they can for us, even if it means playing two games per day.

"They wanted to invite Malawi, South Africa . . . those teams that are going to the World Cup.