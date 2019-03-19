19 March 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Netball Team to Begin Wc Preps

Tagged:

Related Topics

ZIMBABWE'S national netball team Gems are expected to troop into camp early next week for a month-long camp in Harare as they begin preparations for the World Cup in July.

The Gems were last active in the Diamond Challenge at the end of last year in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Leticia Chipandu, confirmed the team is scheduled to go into camp on March 25 at Belvedere Technical Teachers College.

Chipandu said they were arranging some friendly matches in Uganda in April and in South Africa and Zambia in May after the Pent Series in Namibia.

"So, far we are still to finalise on the itinerary but we have asked them (Uganda) to arrange as many games as they can for us, even if it means playing two games per day.

"They wanted to invite Malawi, South Africa . . . those teams that are going to the World Cup.

Zimbabwe

Cyclone Death Toll Nears 100

The death toll from the devastating cyclone that hit Manicaland, Masvingo and parts of Mashonaland East rose to near 100… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.