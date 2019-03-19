Zimbabwe: Zna Comes to the Rescue of Stranded Pupils

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) played a critical role in the evacuation of pupils at St Charles Lwanga School in Chimanimani following the devastating Cyclone Idai which hit the area over the weekend.

Commander 3 Infantry Battalion Brigadier-General Joe Muzvidziwa had to use his personal vehicle to ferry injured pupils.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director of public relations Lieutenant Alphios Makotore said: "3 Infantry Brigade soldiers were heavily involved in rescue operations to evacuate the injured and the dead to hospitals in Mutare and Chipinge, respectively.

"Two school children and one security guard died in a massive landslide that came about as a result of rainy storms caused by Cyclone Idai that hit the eastern parts of the country from March 14, 2019.

"The deceased were ferried to Chipinge Hospital Mortuary by the Chipinge District police officer.

"Commander 3 Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General Joe Muzvidziwa used his personal vehicle to ferry five injured school children, while two more injured children and a teacher were evacuated using another military vehicle.

"The rest of the children affected by the disaster were taken to Mutare and Chipinge using army trucks, that is, troop-carrying vehicles."

Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday donated goods worth thousands of dollars to the flood victims.

Speaking before the dispatch of the goods to Chimanimani, Youth League secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau said: "In response to the call by His Excellency President Mnangagwa for stakeholders to extend a hand towards flood victims, we as Zanu-PF Youth League have decided to gather goods which include clothes, toiletries and dry food to assist affected families."

Several organisations have already chipped in to assist with donations.

Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (TUZ) has send its condolences to the families of Cyclone Idai victims.

In a statement, TUZ president Mr Simon Chimanga said they were deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the Tropical Cyclone Idai.