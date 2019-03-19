Zimbabwe: 'Spare a Beer for Chimanimani'

Following devastating death of more than 85 people, distraction of food supplies, livestock, infrastructure, and property including over 5 000 homes, by Cyclone Idai over the weekend, celebrated music promoter Benji Nyandoro has urged Zimbabweans to donate towards aid and disaster relief.

Nyandoro started running a campaign "Spare A Beer for Chimanimani" under his promotion company Jive Zimbabwe.

Chimanimani is the hardest hit area with thousands of people homeless without access to clean water, food and communication while the road network has been destroyed.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Nyandoro said the campaign is meant to raise awareness of the disaster.

"There is a disaster and people who are in dire need of help. People may then question how they can get money enough to donate but we are just saying there are some things we can do without for a day, for example a beer.

"When you go drinking today instead of having your usual five beers you can then send money for one drink to people in need, people who can barely access food and water. Please do spare a thought for them," he said.

Nyandoro said beer is metaphor for to some things in our day-to- day routines that cost money but that we can do without.

"The campaign is not just about alcohol. There are those who don't drink but in their day-to-day routines there are some things they can for go," he said.

Instead of creating yet another fund for disaster relief, Nyandoro said people should donate to existing platforms run by the Government and different charity organisations.

Donations are being sent to Econet on EcoCash Biller code 320041, Civil Protection Unit Makombe Building in Harare, Redcross Headquarters, 10th Street St Anne's Hospital in Avondale, Harare. One can also contact Redcross on 0771 674 797 or email [email protected]

Various other platforms have also been availed for donations in cash and kind.

Meanwhile, gospel musicians have teamed up to host a charity concert with funds going towards affected areas.

The free concert will be held on Sunday afternoon at Harare Gardens. The line-up includes Zimpraise, Janet Manyowa, Minister Mahendere, Tembalami, Pastor G, and Sebastian Magacha. Organizers have asked those attending to bring with them food, clothing, blankets and cash for donations.

Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe starting Thursday affecting mostly areas in Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces.