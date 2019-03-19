Zimbabwe: Muchapondwa Outpoints Valencia

Zimbabwe-born British welterweight boxer, Tamuka Muchapondwa, revived his career with a points victory over Mexican Fernando Valencia in a non-title bout at Bracknell Leisure Centre in Bracknell, England, on Sunday night.

The six-round non-title contest was Muchapondwa's first competitive fight in 22 months since his loss to Cameroonian Serge Ambomo on May 10, 2017.

Successive fights have either been postponed or cancelled for various reasons depriving Muchapondwa the opportunity for a shot at the British title.

The ecstatic Zimbabwean, who has now won 17 of his 18 professional fights, told The Herald yesterday he has now set his eyes on the BBBofC British Welterweight champion Chris Jenkins.

"I am glad the fight went according to the plan. I managed to fight the full six rounds and this is to my advantage because I have been out of the ring for a long time," said Muchapondwa.

"Winning on 60-55 points is okay at the moment because I need more rounds to be in shape for future challenges.

"Going forward, the plan is busy. I hope to keep myself in the ring this year. I hope to get as many fights as possible. Hopefully, I get to fight the current British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins. "I know him very well because he is my former sparring partner. We have the same promoter, Frank Warren, so I think the fight is a possibility. It will be a dream come true for me."

Muchapondwa (25) was also happy that his Zimbabwean grandmother, Sofia Chirimuta, was part of the crowd that witnessed his victory.

Meanwhile, Muchapondwa's close friend and British boxing trainer, Kamran Khalid, yesterday saluted the young boxer for winning Sunday night's fight.

"He (Muchapondwa) performed very well considering he had not had a fight for nearly two years. I was there and watched it live.

"I think he needs maybe one or two more fights then he will be ready for British title and just needs to keep busy and fight regularly," Khalid said from his base in Reading, England.

Currently, Muchapondwa trains under Charles Oliver of Camberley Boxing Club but Khalid indicated that he will lend his friend (Muchapondwa) a helping hand in his next fights.

"I will be more involved in his next training camp and will be helping him also but his main coach is Charles Oliver," Khalid added.