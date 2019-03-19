Namibia: Sprinters Turn On Afterburners At Oshakati

There were significant improvements in performances during the Coca Cola Namibia National Senior & Masters Track and Field Championship third leg athletics meeting at Oshakati over the weekend.

While not world-class, the efforts, especially in the sprint disciplines, were notable.

None more so than in the women's 100 metre dash in which Mbaandja Humavindu of Unam Athletics Club lowered her winning mark from the first leg at Otjiwarongo from 13,64 seconds to 12,54 to again finish ahead of the field.

Club-mate Johanna Ludgerus was second in 12,65 seconds, with Queen Gom-Khaises of Striders Track finishing third in 12,76, which is a mammoth improvement from the pedestrian 14,00 she registered at Otjiwarongo towards the end of February.

Unam's Ismael Tjiramba posted 10,60 in winning the men's 100m, followed by Chenoult Coetzee of Striders Track in 10,67 and Kenneth Tities of Unam in 10,71. Dantago Gurirab, who won the first leg in 10,76, did not finish the race due to injury.

Tjipekapora Herunga also lowered her time in the first leg when winning the women's 200m on Saturday. The police officer clocked 24,72, ahead of second-placed Johana Ludgerus of Unam, who ran 26,33, while Linda Ingashipola from the Olupale Athletics Club placed third in 28,35.

Tities dominated the men's 200m, winning in 21,78 seconds, with Elden Hiskia of Omaruru and Cloete separated by a photo finish for second and third as both clocked 22,24.

The women's 800m race saw Shekupe Gustaf of the Namibian Police emerge victorious in a time of two minutes and 18,46 seconds. Second was Tuuliki Angala of Cheetah in 2:19,12, who edged third-placed police officer Salmi Ndiviteko (2:19,14).

Gustaf and Angala also finished the women's 400m in the same positions, with the former winning the race in 57,04 seconds and the latter clocking 59,95. In third place was Helena Amutana of Olupale, who ran 1:3,45 seconds.

Running his favourite distance, national champion Ernst Narib (Namibian Police) held off a determined Mahmad Bock (Unam) to win the men's 400m in 46,57 seconds. Thasiso Aochamub from Omaruru was third in 47,63.

Daniel Nghipandulwa (Unam) posted 1:57,92 to win the men's 800m, with Uhorera Mavenjono of the Namibian Police and Arno Angula of Cheetah in second (1:58,05) and third (1:59:63).

The Namibian Police's Martha Shivolo won the women's 1 500m in four minutes and 53,33 seconds, as Ndiviteko reached the podium in second place with a time of 4:53,33, and Sarafina Immanuel managed 5:03,79 for third.

The men's equivalent race saw Namibian Police duo Jeremia Shaliaxwe (3:54,65) and Oskar Komeya (3:57,64) finish in the top two, ahead of Kakadhinwa club's Simon Paulus (3:58,06) who rounded off the podium places.

The male and female 10 000m winners were Mynhardt Kauanivi (Namibian Police) and Kalinasho Matana (Cheetah) who clocked 30:47,26 and 39:53,08.

Off the track, Globine Mayova (Namibian Police) leapt 5m to win the women's long jump, while Theresia Nambabi (Unam) was second with 4,90m and Penny Linus placed third with a 4,80m effort.

Rehoboth's Sandro Diegaardt (7,57m) won the men's long jump, followed by Coetzee (7,34m), with Emmanuel Samuntu of Unam third (7,27m).

Unam's Isaac Finnety bagged gold in the men's shot put and and discus throws, with distances of 9,63m and 31,52m.

Vaino Andreas of the Namibian Police was second in both, with throws of 9,62m and 17,86m.