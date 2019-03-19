Namibia: Independence Run for Okahandja

THE Okahandja Running Club was founded by three friends who saw the need for a group which could cater for the sporting needs of people from all walks of life, and in particular the youth.

They started the Independence Run because they are proud Namibians, as well as for the love of running. Although they were just six runners taking on a daunting 26km gravel road to Ovitoto, they enjoyed it so much that they decided to make it an annual event.

The Independence Run has grown ever since - this year, Namibia is celebrating 29 years of independence, and as a continuation of what they started back in 2016, the running club will tackle a distance of 29km.

The run will start at 06h00 at Von Bach Dam outside Okahandja on 21 March.

Lucky draws will be made for prizes after the run, and finishers' medals will be presented to all participants who finish the race.