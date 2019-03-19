Namibia: Khomas Ready for Newspaper Cup

REHOBOTH - The Khomas Region has appointed a regional technical team to prepare its under-20 football team ahead of The Namibian Newspaper Cup.

The tournament is slated for Mariental in the Hardap Region from 19 to 22 April this year.

The technical team was appointed a week ago, following a decision by the Khomas Football League (KFL)'s executive committee.

Dawid Morgan will serve as the head of delegation to the tournament, with Fortune #Eichab as the team's head coach, deputised by Tobias Immanuel. Michael Kanundura will serve as the technical adviser, while Dawid /Gôagoseb takes up the team manager position. Jakobus Steyn is the kit manager, while Daisy #Awoses will serve as the medical officer.

Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, /Gôagoseb said they will start with preparations and the selection of players on Monday, explaining that his region plans to perform well in the Newspaper Cup with the talent it has identified.

"This time, it is a must for us to go all out to win the cup for our people in the region. We have assembled a very good technical team, who know each other very well and have worked together in different youth structures, and I believe they can do the job for us," /Gôagoseb added.

He noted that due to some players having been called up for the national u20 team last year, the region faced difficulties assembling a good team, but will bank on the experience of some players who played in previous editions of the competition this time around.

"We have a few experienced players who were also part of the junior national teams, and will add a few from the U-17 Skorpion Zinc team," he said.

Khomas holds the joint record of most victories with Omaheke, winning the cup four times.

/Gôagoseb called on eligible players to report to the Namibia Football Association's technical centre at 14h00 on Monday, and to bring along their full birth certificates and identity documents. - Nampa