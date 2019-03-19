South Africa: Government Sends Message of Condolence to Indonesia Following Flash Floods

press release

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia following the flash floods in the Indonesia's eastern province of Papua, where 73 people lost their lives and more than 4000 displaced.

Indonesia is South Africa's Strategic partner; South Africa and Indonesia are the only countries in Africa and South East Asia respectively that are members of the G20, both countries Co-Chair the New Africa-Asia Strategic Partnership (NAASP).

The Government and people of South Africa send their deepest condolences to the Government and people of Indonesia; and especially to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the tragedy.

Issued by: The Presidency